Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Climb Global Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

CLMB stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $389.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $39.37 and a 12-month high of $89.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Climb Global Solutions from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLMB

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.