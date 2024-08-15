CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $65.92. 297,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,360,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

