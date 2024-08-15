Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $75.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at $245,319,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,016 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $27,942,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 752,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.