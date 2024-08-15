Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $49.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,950.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 132,991 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,016,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

