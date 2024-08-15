Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lowered by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 87,191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 128,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,083 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,144,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.