Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 1,500 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 18.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $417,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

