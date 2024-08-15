CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CommScope

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CommScope by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,068,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CommScope by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 5,083.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.