Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

