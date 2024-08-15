Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 2,500 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £13,100 ($16,726.25).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conduit alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Trevor Carvey acquired 18,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £94,320 ($120,429.01).

Conduit Price Performance

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 523 ($6.68) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 502.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £821.01 million, a PE ratio of 562.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.60 ($7.00).

Conduit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Conduit’s payout ratio is 3,118.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.62) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.07) to GBX 720 ($9.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Conduit

About Conduit

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.