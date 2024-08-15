ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Timothy A. Leach Sells 55,500 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.