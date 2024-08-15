CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Insider David K. Churchill Sells 35,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CXW stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

