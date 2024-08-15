Cormark Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $5.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.56.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 2.2 %

AFN opened at C$55.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$45.96 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.49.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.