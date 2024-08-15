Cormark Comments on Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $342.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.57 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

