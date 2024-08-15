Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.23.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,826,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

