Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Gaurav Anand Sells 200,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,078,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

