Covalon Technologies (COV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of COV opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Covalon Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.61. The company has a market cap of C$61.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

