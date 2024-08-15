Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $59.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.86.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,636,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $852.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

