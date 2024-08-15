Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.00. 6,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Creatd Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Get Creatd alerts:

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.