Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$10.70 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

About Crew Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.40. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

