Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$6.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

