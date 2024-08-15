Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$8.90 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

