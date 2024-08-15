Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$5.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Crew Energy Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.40. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.10.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

