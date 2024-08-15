Critical Analysis: Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) versus WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holiday Island and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WNS $1.32 billion 2.11 $140.15 million $2.83 20.66

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A WNS 10.52% 22.05% 11.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Holiday Island and WNS's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.4% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Holiday Island and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 1 6 0 2.86

WNS has a consensus price target of $64.57, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Summary

WNS beats Holiday Island on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers digital transformation and consulting services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers, as well as accident management services. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

