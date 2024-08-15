Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 347.77% and a net margin of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

