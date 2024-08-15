CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Strong-Buy”

Macquarie upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CSL Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19. CSL has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $106.82.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.