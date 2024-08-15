CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,823.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,823.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $56,464.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,918.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and have sold 110,097 shares valued at $116,703. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

