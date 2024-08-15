Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 2.3% on Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $54.49 and last traded at $54.86. 99,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,430,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Specifically, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,691 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,754,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

