Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

