Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $342.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.89 million. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DADA shares. Daiwa America cut Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.66.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

