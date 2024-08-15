David A. Glazer Sells 72,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,014.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 258.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 654.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

