Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.10. 8,233 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $306.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Select Worldwide ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.