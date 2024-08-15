DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Shares Down 0.9%

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 308,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 731,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
DeFi Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $446.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43.
DeFi Technologies Company Profile
DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DeFi Technologies
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.