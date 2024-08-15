DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Shares Down 0.9%

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 308,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 731,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

DeFi Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $446.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.