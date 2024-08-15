Desjardins Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$82.14.

MRU opened at C$82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.31. The firm has a market cap of C$18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$83.16.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

