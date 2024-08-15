Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of GRP.U opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.84%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

