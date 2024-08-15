Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DVN stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 518,189 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 105,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $4,106,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 59.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.