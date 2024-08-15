Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $231.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as low as $195.80 and last traded at $196.20. Approximately 114,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,560,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.29.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

