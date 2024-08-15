DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.10. 20,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

DiamondHead Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

