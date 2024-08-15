Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,940 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 219,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 221.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 439,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 139,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

DFSD stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.59.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

