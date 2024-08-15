Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,291 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

