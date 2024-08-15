Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $31.41

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $32.66. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 23,181,297 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $13,683,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

