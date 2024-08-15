Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

DFS stock opened at $127.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.68.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

