discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Clive Watson Purchases 252 Shares

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson purchased 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,004.55).

DSCV opened at GBX 638 ($8.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £612.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3,987.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 689.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. discoverIE Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 586 ($7.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 816 ($10.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSCV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.15) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

