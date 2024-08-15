Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,623 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576,028 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,559,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after buying an additional 219,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,549,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

