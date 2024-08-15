Diversified Trust Co Acquires 490 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 615.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 60.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 169,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Federal Signal Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Federal Signal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Federal Signal Company Profile
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
