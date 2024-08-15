Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 11,831 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.99. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

