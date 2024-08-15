Diversified Trust Co Buys 23,226 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

