Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,870 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 340,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,352,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 203,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $19,185,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vipshop

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.