Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

