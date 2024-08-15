Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Enterprises

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.