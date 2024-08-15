Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Globus Medical by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

